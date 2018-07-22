Officials: I-74 shut down near Montana Avenue after crash

Part of Interstate 74 in Cincinnati is closed due to a crash.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says a crash has shut down the westbound lanes of I-74 between U.S. 27 and Montana Avenue.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route until the road can be reopened.

It's unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if there are any injuries.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.