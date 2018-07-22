Police: 2 Avondale shootings yards away from each other, hour apart are unrelated

Cincinnati police say two shootings that happened an hour apart, just a few hundred yards from each other in Avondale are unrelated (FOX19 NOW)

Two shootings happened early Sunday morning in Avondale but Cincinnati police say they are unrelated.

Around 1 a.m., two juveniles were shot near the intersection of Hutchins Avenue and Reading Road, police say.

The two victims left the scene before police arrived and showed up at Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

Both have non-life threatening injuries and police say they don't have a suspect in the case.

An hour later around 2 a.m., police say shots were fired after two men got into a fight near the intersection of Windham Avenue and Reading Road.

No one was hit by the gunfire in this incident.

The shooting was just a few hundred yards from the shooting that happened at 1 a.m.

Police say a man did suffer an injury to his face that was not caused by a gun. He is expected to be OK.

One man is in custody for the second shooting but police have not identified them yet.

