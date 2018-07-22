Lady Antebellum calls police lip sync of its song 'amazing'

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio police department's entry in a lip sync challenge sweeping the nation has gotten rave reviews - including from the country music group whose song is featured.
Middletown police Chief Rodney Muterspaw says he's "overwhelmed" by the response to a video his department created as part of a national lip sync challenge among police departments. The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports among fans of the video is the band Lady Antebellum, which tweeted that the police department's cover of its song "Need You Now" is "amazing."
Since its posting on Wednesday the video has been viewed more than 2 million times.
The police chief says it took about an hour to shoot the video. He says some officers were reluctant at first but everyone seemed to enjoy the experience.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Part of Interstate 74 in Cincinnati is closed due to a crash.Full Story >
Part of Interstate 74 in Cincinnati is closed due to a crash.Full Story >
Two shootings happened early Sunday morning in Avondale but Cincinnati police say they are unrelated.Full Story >
Two shootings happened early Sunday morning in Avondale but Cincinnati police say they are unrelated.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
Cincinnati police investigators are looking for two suspects in a downtown shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.Full Story >
Cincinnati police investigators are looking for two suspects in a downtown shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.Full Story >
A Cincinnati-area charity is helping those impacted by the recent tornadoes in Iowa.Full Story >
A Cincinnati-area charity is helping those impacted by the recent tornadoes in Iowa.Full Story >