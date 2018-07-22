New county fairgrounds sees increase in attendance

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - A county fair in southwest Ohio has seen a huge increase in attendance following a location move.
According to the Montgomery County Agricultural Society, 27,000 people attended the Montgomery County Fair this year at the new fairgrounds in Jefferson Township. That's about 13,000 more attendees than last year.
The fairgrounds had spent over 160 years in Dayton before the move.
Agricultural Society Board of Directors President John Yancik says he was happy with the turn out and the response from people. Yancik says the event helped show off climate-controlled facilities.
The agricultural society is considering building another building and gazebo
Officials say more improvements will be made as funding becomes available.
