Warrant to monitor Trump's adviser claims Carter Page was 'collaborating and conspiring with Russian government'

President Donald Trump claims that his former personal lawyer's taping of their private phone conversations is "totally unheard of & perhaps illegal.".

President Donald Trump claims it is "looking more & more" like his 2016 campaign "was illegally being spied upon" for the gain of his political rivals.

Trump was reacting to the release of documents Saturday that formed the basis of a federal wiretapping warrant against former campaign adviser Carter Page. He tweeted Sunday that the Russia investigation is "an illegal Scam!" (Source: CNN)

Though the documents lay out the FBI's concerns, President Donald Trump called the FISA warrant evidence of wrongdoing. (Source: AP Photo/Jim Mone)

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) - BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) - President Donald Trump asserted without evidence Sunday that newly released documents relating to the wiretapping of his onetime campaign adviser Carter Page "confirm with little doubt" that intelligence agencies misled the court that approved the warrant..

Read the FISA warrant.

The documents have been at the center of a political firestorm for months, as some Republicans have suggested that the FBI misrepresented evidence to obtain warrants to monitor Page as they investigated possible collusion between the Russian government and a Trump aide. The documents had remained out of public view until Saturday, when they were released under the Freedom of Information Act.

Visible portions of the heavily redacted documents show the FBI telling the court that Page "has been collaborating and conspiring with the Russian government." The agency also told the court that "the FBI believes Page has been the subject of targeted recruitment by the Russian government."

The documents were part of officials' application for a warrant to the secretive foreign intelligence surveillance court, which signed off on surveilling Page.

Trump tweeted Sunday on the documents: "As usual they are ridiculously heavily redacted but confirm with little doubt that the Department of 'Justice' and FBI misled the courts. Witch Hunt Rigged, a Scam!"

Congratulations to @JudicialWatch and @TomFitton on being successful in getting the Carter Page FISA documents. As usual they are ridiculously heavily redacted but confirm with little doubt that the Department of “Justice” and FBI misled the courts. Witch Hunt Rigged, a Scam! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2018

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California, a ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, said the documents lay out in detail "just why the FBI was so concerned that Carter Page might be acting as an agent of a foreign power."

"It was a solid application and renewals signed by four different judges appointed by three different Republican presidents," Schiff said on ABC's "This Week."

Looking more and more like the President cannot separate fact from fiction. FBI had good reason to believe Page was an agent of a foreign power, and the FISA was lawfully approved by 4 different judges.



If the President isn’t compromised, why does he continue to act this way? https://t.co/z7xsSpkEqD — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 22, 2018

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida also broke with Trump, saying he didn't think the FBI did anything wrong in obtaining warrants against Page.

"I have a different view on this issue than the president and the White House," Rubio said Sunday on CBS' "Face the Nation." ''They did not spy on the campaign from anything and everything that I have seen. You have an individual here who has openly bragged about his ties to Russia and Russians."

Page has denied being an agent of Russia, which he repeated Sunday to CNN, saying, "No. I've never been the agent of a foreign power."

In a 2013 letter, Page described himself as an "informal adviser' to the Kremlin but now he told CNN "it's really spin" to call him an adviser.

