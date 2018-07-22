With conviction set aside, man seeks dismissal of case

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (AP) - An attorney is asking a judge to dismiss a case against a man whose conviction in a fire that killed his young son was set aside.
The Daily News reports a hearing has been set in Logan Circuit Court on Sept. 4 in the case of Robert Yell.
A judge ruled in 2016 to set aside Yell's conviction on charges of manslaughter, arson and other counts in connection to the 2004 fire in Russellville. His 2-year-old son, Cameron Yell, died of smoke inhalation.
Logan Circuit Judge Tyler Gill ruled the jury's verdict was based on faulty testimony. He said prosecution witnesses used investigative methods that are now considered outdated and unreliable.
Attorney Amy Robinson Staples argued in a motion filed last month that no new evidence connecting Yell to the fire has emerged.
Information from: Daily News, http://www.bgdailynews.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Part of Interstate 74 in Cincinnati is closed due to a crash.Full Story >
Part of Interstate 74 in Cincinnati is closed due to a crash.Full Story >
Two shootings happened early Sunday morning in Avondale but Cincinnati police say they are unrelated.Full Story >
Two shootings happened early Sunday morning in Avondale but Cincinnati police say they are unrelated.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
Cincinnati police investigators are looking for two suspects in a downtown shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.Full Story >
Cincinnati police investigators are looking for two suspects in a downtown shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.Full Story >
A Cincinnati-area charity is helping those impacted by the recent tornadoes in Iowa.Full Story >
A Cincinnati-area charity is helping those impacted by the recent tornadoes in Iowa.Full Story >