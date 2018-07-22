Sheriff's office: Pedestrian struck by 2 vehicles dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a man was struck by two vehicles as he was trying to cross a road in central Ohio and has died.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Daniel Bender was hit by a pickup truck late Friday night as he was trying to cross a road in Prairie Township west of Columbus. Deputies say a second vehicle then hit Bender in the road.
Authorities say the driver of the pickup truck stopped and remained at the scene, while the driver of the other vehicle left the scene.
Bender was taken to a hospital where the Grove City man was pronounced dead.
The sheriff's office was searching for the driver of the second vehicle. The crash remains under investigation.
