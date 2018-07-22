High tide of trash: 520 tons of rubbish collected from beach in Dominican Republic

The world's largest hotel company said the move will eliminate approximately 1 billion straws and 250 million stirrers by July 2019.Full Story >
The world's largest hotel company said the move will eliminate approximately 1 billion straws and 250 million stirrers by July 2019.Full Story >
Americans generated more than 33 million tons of plastic waste in 2014, the EPA said. Less than 10 percent of it gets recycled.Full Story >
Americans generated more than 33 million tons of plastic waste in 2014, the EPA said. Less than 10 percent of it gets recycled.Full Story >
The floating mass of garbage known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch is now bigger than Alaska – twice the size of Texas.Full Story >
The floating mass of garbage known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch is now bigger than Alaska – twice the size of Texas.Full Story >
Disability advocates say Starbucks' plastic straw ban may be misguided.Full Story >
Disability advocates say Starbucks' plastic straw ban may be misguided.Full Story >
This happens every time heavy rain hits the area, according to Parley for the Oceans.Full Story >
This happens every time heavy rain hits the area, according to Parley for the Oceans.Full Story >
It's not over yet.Full Story >
It's not over yet.Full Story >