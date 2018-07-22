Ohio man falls from boat, drowns in Tennessee lake

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (AP) - An official says an Ohio man has drowned in a Tennessee lake after falling from a boat into the water.
Jeff Roberson of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency told news outlets that 52-year-old Richard Curry of Jamestown Ohio fell from a pontoon boat as he tried to step on a fuel dock Saturday evening at Norris Lake. Roberson said Curry did not resurface after going under. Witnesses said he had removed his life jacket.
The Campbell County Rescue Squad was able to recover the body in about 40 minutes.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Part of Interstate 74 in Cincinnati is closed due to a crash.Full Story >
Part of Interstate 74 in Cincinnati is closed due to a crash.Full Story >
Two shootings happened early Sunday morning in Avondale but Cincinnati police say they are unrelated.Full Story >
Two shootings happened early Sunday morning in Avondale but Cincinnati police say they are unrelated.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
Cincinnati police investigators are looking for two suspects in a downtown shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.Full Story >
Cincinnati police investigators are looking for two suspects in a downtown shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.Full Story >
A Cincinnati-area charity is helping those impacted by the recent tornadoes in Iowa.Full Story >
A Cincinnati-area charity is helping those impacted by the recent tornadoes in Iowa.Full Story >