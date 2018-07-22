Reds swept; Harvey uncertain of future

Pitching in what could be one of his last outings for the Reds, Matt Harvey allowed eight earned run as the Reds lost a fourth consecutive game.

Harvey, thought to be the most likely player traded by the Reds before the end of the month's trade deadline, hadn't allowed more than three runs in his previous seven starts.

"That's baseball," Harvey said after Sunday's game. "Unfortunately, as good as I was, part of baseball is running into hot bats and when you don't execute pitches and leave stuff over the plate, a hot team is going to make you pay."

The Reds finished the first half of the season as one baseball's hottest teams, but have now lost four consecutive games -- including being swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Harvey wouldn't speculate on his future in Cincinnati.

"I'm not talking about going to a different team or whatnot, my goal is every fifth day to pitch for this team and today was a bad one, but I'm healthy."

The Reds start a new series with the Cardinals on Monday night at Great American Ball Park.

