Activist to star as TV's first transgender superhero - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Activist to star as TV's first transgender superhero

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) - A transgender activist who won a discrimination lawsuit after her school refused to let her use the girls' bathroom will be TV's first transgender superhero.

Nicole Maines will star in The CW/Warner Bros.' "Supergirl" as Nia Nal, aka Dreamer. Producers describe her character as a "soulful young transgender woman with a fierce drive to protect others."

Maines gained national attention for her battle against her Orono, Maine school district over her right to use the girls' bathroom.

Maine's highest court ruled in 2014 that school officials violated state anti-discrimination law when they required her to use a staff restroom.

It was the first time a state high court concluded that a transgender person should use the bathroom of the gender with which they identify.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • LGBT rights, religion and lawMore>>

  • Activist to star as TV's first transgender superhero

    Activist to star as TV's first transgender superhero

    Sunday, July 22 2018 5:44 PM EDT2018-07-22 21:44:45 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 5:40 AM EDT2018-07-23 09:40:59 GMT
    A transgender activist who won a discrimination lawsuit after her school refused to let her use the girls' bathroom will be TV's first transgender superhero.Full Story >
    A transgender activist who won a discrimination lawsuit after her school refused to let her use the girls' bathroom will be TV's first transgender superhero.Full Story >

  • Gays on strike in Israel over exclusion from surrogacy law

    Gays on strike in Israel over exclusion from surrogacy law

    Sunday, July 22 2018 12:19 PM EDT2018-07-22 16:19:32 GMT
    Sunday, July 22 2018 11:35 PM EDT2018-07-23 03:35:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Oded Balilty). LGBT community members block a highway during a protest against a surrogate bill in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, July 22, 2018. Israel's LGBT community holds a national strike Sunday after the parliament passed a law last week eas...(AP Photo/Oded Balilty). LGBT community members block a highway during a protest against a surrogate bill in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, July 22, 2018. Israel's LGBT community holds a national strike Sunday after the parliament passed a law last week eas...
    Hundreds of Israeli LGBT advocates, supporters protest exclusion of gay men from recently passed surrogacy law.Full Story >
    Hundreds of Israeli LGBT advocates, supporters protest exclusion of gay men from recently passed surrogacy law.Full Story >

  • Transgender woman lodges complaint against waxing center that denied service, citing Muslim employee's beliefs

    Transgender woman lodges complaint against waxing center that denied service, citing Muslim employee's beliefs

    Wednesday, July 11 2018 7:39 PM EDT2018-07-11 23:39:48 GMT
    Wednesday, July 11 2018 7:39 PM EDT2018-07-11 23:39:48 GMT
    The woman is seeking $50,000 for “immense harm” to her dignity in her complaint to the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario. (Source: AP Photo/Steve Luciano)The woman is seeking $50,000 for “immense harm” to her dignity in her complaint to the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario. (Source: AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

    The woman is seeking $50,000 for “immense harm” to her dignity in her complaint to the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario, Canada.

    Full Story >

    The woman is seeking $50,000 for “immense harm” to her dignity in her complaint to the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario, Canada.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly