Rhinegeist ends relationship with Athens bar over offensive sign

Rhinegeist Brewery says it is ending its relationship with Athens bar Broneys after a sign posted at the bar Friday night drew outrage. (Photo submitted by Lia Knox)

Cincinnati-based Rhinegeist Brewery is ending its relationship with Athens bar Broneys Alumni Grill after a picture of a sign some found offensive gained traction on social media over the weekend.

The Rhinegeist-branded sign at Broneys showed the message on Friday night: "If you're looking for a safe space this ain't it cupcake!"

As of 7 p.m. Sunday, a Facebook post disparaging the bar for the sign had been shared nearly 400 times and garnered nearly 750 comments.

Saturday at 12:40 p.m., Broneys management took to Facebook to apologize.

Rhinegeist later issued a statement at 5:21 p.m. Saturday on Facebook expressing its discontent with the sign. The Cincinnati brewery claims it is no longer doing business with Broneys.

It is unclear if any disciplinary action has been taken against the employee who wrote the message on the sign. A Broneys employee who answered the phone Sunday night said they could not comment on the situation and if necessary, Broneys would provide any additional information via public statement.

