Florida boy earns associate's degree at 11 years old

ST. PETERSBURG, FL (Bay News 9/CNN) - While most 11-year-olds are busy focusing their energy on hobbies like video games, a Florida 11-year-old just leveled up by earning his associate's degree.

Congratulations are in order for the hundreds of graduates at St. Petersburg College. But all eyes were on one.

"It's very exciting," William Maillis said. "It's about as difficult as anyone else going there."

The humble kid left a lasting mark at the college.

"I am totally fascinated by William and the work that he has done. He's extremely brilliant, very open and collaborative," said Dr. Tonjua Williams said, president of St. Petersburg College.

William could do simple math at 1 1/2 years old. By age 4, he learned algebra. And at age 5, an Ohio State University psychologist declared him a genius.

Now at 11, with one degree in hand, he plans to continue reaching for the stars.

"I want to be an astrophysicist. I want to prove to the world that God does exist, through science."

He'll attend the University of South Florida to make that dream come true.

When it comes to his genius status, he feels no different than his peers.

"I'm gifted in what I'm gifted in and other people are gifted in other things," Maillis said.

