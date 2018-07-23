Trial date set for pastors accused of child sex trafficking

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Authorities have set the date for the trial for two Ohio pastors and a former county administrator accused of child sex trafficking.
The trial for pastors Anthony Hanes and Cordell Jenkins has been set for Sept. 5. Former Lucas County Administrator Laura Lloyd-Jenkins also will go on trial then. Lloyd-Jenkins has been charged with obstruction. Prosecutors say she interfered in the investigation of her husband Cordell Jenkins.
All three have pleaded not guilty.
The judge has denied a defense motion asking that the trial be moved due to media coverage.
Federal authorities say Hanes and Jenkins conspired to recruit teenage girls to have sex with them and shared photos and videos of the girls. A third pastor, Kenneth Butler, pleaded guilty in May and will be sentenced Sept. 12.
