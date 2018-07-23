Jail inmate escapes from ambulance

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) - Police in Ohio are searching for a jail inmate who jumped out of the back of an ambulance.
The Medina County Sheriff's Department says 22-year-old Joshua Bragg was at Cleveland Clinic-Medina Hospital Sunday evening when he unbuckled himself from an ambulance and ran away.
Authorities say Bragg was on medical furlough at the time, but they have not released what he was being treated for.
Bragg was previously indicted for possession of cocaine.
State Highway Patrol has joined Medina police in the search for Bragg. Authorities say he was last wearing a white shirt and yellow jail pants.
