Trump returns to Russia doubting after a week of walkbacks

Trump has a history of firing off heated tweets that seem to quickly escalate long-standing disputes with leaders of nations at odds with the U.S.Full Story >
At issue in the Senate-approved bill is whether the National Nuclear Security Administration remains under the direct control of the Energy Department, where it's been since its creation in 2000.Full Story >
The documents have been at the center of a political firestorm for months, as some Republicans have suggested that the FBI misrepresented evidence to obtain warrants to monitor Carter Page as they investigated possible collusion between the Russian government and a Trump aide.Full Story >
The New York Times reports that Pres. Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, recorded the discussion on paying a former Playboy model.Full Story >
The Republican-controlled House is moving forward with a spending bill that eliminates new funding for election security grants to states.Full Story >
A federal watchdog is calling on the Environmental Protection Agency to strengthen its oversight of state drinking water systems in the wake of the lead crisis in Flint, Michigan.Full Story >
President Donald Trump has returned to referring to "a big hoax" after a week of drama, back tracking and a double negative about his attitude toward Russian election interference.Full Story >
Trump has a history of firing off heated tweets that seem to quickly escalate long-standing disputes with leaders of nations at odds with the U.S.Full Story >
"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con sessionFull Story >
A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take coverFull Story >
FBI Director Christopher Wray is dismissing Russia President Vladimir Putin's denial of election meddlingFull Story >
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done beforeFull Story >
President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's electionsFull Story >
President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election securityFull Story >
Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is goneFull Story >
Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 peopleFull Story >
A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guiltyFull Story >
President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.Full Story >
