Trump tries to cast fresh doubt on Mueller's 'Witch Hunt'

Trump has a history of firing off heated tweets that seem to quickly escalate long-standing disputes with leaders of nations at odds with the U.S.Full Story >
At issue in the Senate-approved bill is whether the National Nuclear Security Administration remains under the direct control of the Energy Department, where it's been since its creation in 2000.Full Story >
The documents have been at the center of a political firestorm for months, as some Republicans have suggested that the FBI misrepresented evidence to obtain warrants to monitor Carter Page as they investigated possible collusion between the Russian government and a Trump aide.Full Story >
The New York Times reports that Pres. Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, recorded the discussion on paying a former Playboy model.Full Story >
The Republican-controlled House is moving forward with a spending bill that eliminates new funding for election security grants to states.Full Story >
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's belief in robust executive authority already is front and center in his nomination by President Donald Trump to replace the retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.Full Story >
Trump has a history of firing off heated tweets that seem to quickly escalate long-standing disputes with leaders of nations at odds with the U.S.Full Story >
President Donald Trump has returned to referring to "a big hoax" after a week of drama, back tracking and a double negative about his attitude toward Russian election interference.Full Story >
When she's not spending time with her grandchildren, Terrie Hamrick is likely dressed as a zombie. The 68-year-old's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra in the television series.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is warning Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that he will face dire consequences for threatening the United States.Full Story >
David Spade says his family is coming together after the death of his sister-in-law Kate SpadeFull Story >
President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing a potential payment for an ex-Playboy model's account of having an affair with himFull Story >
"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con sessionFull Story >
A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take coverFull Story >
FBI Director Christopher Wray is dismissing Russia President Vladimir Putin's denial of election meddlingFull Story >
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done beforeFull Story >
President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's electionsFull Story >
President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election securityFull Story >
