Senate set to confirm Wilkie for Veterans Affairs secretary - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Senate set to confirm Wilkie for Veterans Affairs secretary

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In a Wednesday, June 27, 2018 file photo, Veterans Affairs Secretary nominee Robert Wilkie is sworn in at the start of a Senate Veterans Affairs Committee nominations hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Wilkie... (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In a Wednesday, June 27, 2018 file photo, Veterans Affairs Secretary nominee Robert Wilkie is sworn in at the start of a Senate Veterans Affairs Committee nominations hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Wilkie...

By HOPE YEN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - After months of tumult, Pentagon official Robert Wilkie is expected to become secretary of Veterans Affairs when the Senate votes Monday to confirm him, taking on the task of fulfilling President Donald Trump's promises to fire bad VA employees and steer more patients to the private sector.

Wilkie is Trump's third pick for the job in 18 months. The long-time public official says he will "shake up complacency" at VA, which has struggled with long waits in providing medical treatment to millions of veterans.

He is expected to easily win confirmation after a Senate panel approved his nomination earlier this month. Only Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont at the time voted "no," citing concerns the Trump administration would "privatize" VA.

If confirmed, Wilkie, 55, was expected to be sworn into office quickly, the White House has told some veterans groups, possibly joining Trump at the Veterans of Foreign Wars national convention Tuesday in Kansas City. VFW has left a slot open for the "VA secretary" to speak before Trump addresses the convention.

Trump selected Wilkie for the post in May after firing his first VA secretary, David Shulkin, amid ethics charges and internal rebellion at the department over the role of private care for veterans. Trump's initial replacement choice, White House doctor Ronny Jackson, withdrew after allegations of workplace misconduct surfaced.

Wilkie, a former assistant secretary of defense under President George W. Bush, has received mostly positive reviews from veterans' groups for his management experience, but the extent of his willingness to expand private care as an alternative to government-run VA care remains largely unknown.

During his confirmation hearing, the Air Force and Navy veteran insisted he would not privatize the government's second-largest agency of 360,000 employees and would make sure VA health care is "fully funded." When pressed by Sen. Jon Tester, the top Democrat on the panel, if he would be willing to disagree with Trump, Wilkie responded "yes."

"I have been privileged to work for some of the most high-powered people in this town," said Wilkie, currently a Pentagon undersecretary for Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. "They pay me for their opinions, and I give those to them."

Wilkie would be charged with carrying out a newly signed law by Trump to ease access to private health providers. That law gives the VA secretary wide authority to decide when veterans can bypass the VA, based on whether they receive "quality" care. Major veterans' groups see VA medical centers as best-suited to veterans' specialized needs, such as treatment for post-traumatic stress.

Wilkie also would have more power under a new accountability law to fire VA employees. Lawmakers from both parties have recently raised questions about the law's implementation, including how whistleblower complaints are handled.

Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson of Georgia, chairman of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, praises Wilkie as "eminently qualified," saying he will "bring stability and leadership" to VA.

Wilkie served as acting VA secretary after Shulkin's firing in March, before returning to his role as Pentagon undersecretary.

If confirmed, he would replace current acting VA secretary Peter O'Rourke. Since taking over the acting role in late May, O'Rourke has clashed with the VA inspector general, initially refusing to release documents relating to VA whistleblower complaints and casting the independent watchdog as an underling who must "act accordingly." Under pressure from Congress, the VA agreed last week to provide documents to the IG.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsPoliticsMore>>

  • The Latest: Israel's Netanyahu praises Trump for Iran stance

    The Latest: Israel's Netanyahu praises Trump for Iran stance

    Monday, July 23 2018 2:45 AM EDT2018-07-23 06:45:10 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 5:55 AM EDT2018-07-23 09:55:41 GMT
    (Iranian Presidency Office via AP). In this photo released by official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani attends a meeting with a group of foreign ministry officials in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, July 22, 2018. Rouhan...(Iranian Presidency Office via AP). In this photo released by official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani attends a meeting with a group of foreign ministry officials in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, July 22, 2018. Rouhan...
    The Latest: Iran's state news agency dismisses Trump's warning tweet as 'passive,' says it copies Iranian top diplomat.Full Story >
    The Latest: Iran's state news agency dismisses Trump's warning tweet as 'passive,' says it copies Iranian top diplomat.Full Story >

  • Flint water crisis prompts call for more federal oversight

    Flint water crisis prompts call for more federal oversight

    Thursday, July 19 2018 2:46 PM EDT2018-07-19 18:46:02 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 5:21 AM EDT2018-07-23 09:21:52 GMT

    A federal watchdog is calling on the Environmental Protection Agency to strengthen its oversight of state drinking water systems in the wake of the lead crisis in Flint, Michigan.

    Full Story >

    A federal watchdog is calling on the Environmental Protection Agency to strengthen its oversight of state drinking water systems in the wake of the lead crisis in Flint, Michigan.

    Full Story >

  • With governor's race, Georgia auditions as 2020 swing state

    With governor's race, Georgia auditions as 2020 swing state

    Monday, July 23 2018 2:45 AM EDT2018-07-23 06:45:18 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 5:15 AM EDT2018-07-23 09:15:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Bazemore). In this July 12, 2018, photo, Republican candidates for Georgia Governor Georgia Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, left, and Secretary of State Brian Kemp speak during an Atlanta Press Club debate at Georgia Public Television in Atlanta....(AP Photo/John Bazemore). In this July 12, 2018, photo, Republican candidates for Georgia Governor Georgia Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, left, and Secretary of State Brian Kemp speak during an Atlanta Press Club debate at Georgia Public Television in Atlanta....
    Georgia is trying to prove it can be a presidential battleground alongside states like Ohio, Florida and Pennsylvania, and the next test is a high-profile governor's race.Full Story >
    Georgia is trying to prove it can be a presidential battleground alongside states like Ohio, Florida and Pennsylvania, and the next test is a high-profile governor's race.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly