Grimes appoints new assistant secretary of state in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes says she has selected attorney Erica Galyon to serve as assistant secretary of state and chief of staff for the office.
Galyon's appointment takes effect Aug. 1.
She has served as associate general counsel at Farm Credit Mid-America, an agricultural lending cooperative based in Louisville. She was formerly senior vice president and general counsel at Farmers Capital Bank Corp. and associate attorney at Stites & Harbison.
Meanwhile, Grimes' office says Lindsay Hughes Thurston will assume the role of senior adviser to the secretary and general counsel. She is the current assistant secretary of state. Thurston, a former federal prosecutor, has served in the office since the beginning of Grimes' tenure.
