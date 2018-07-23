Man arrested in 1 of 3 weekend shootings in Avondale

A man is scheduled to face a judge Monday after Cincinnati police say he confessed to one of three shootings in Avondale over the weekend.

Antonio Dace, 26, is held without bond at the Hamilton County jail on charges of felonious assault and using weapons while intoxicated.

He told police he shot a man during a fight on Windham Avenue early Sunday, court records show.

Dace and the victim were involved in a physical altercation, Cincinnati police wrote in a criminal complaint.

Dace ran into his house and grabbed a handgun from the second floor, came out and pointed it at the victim, the complaint states.

The gun went off during a struggle, and the victim was hit in the head with a blunt object, according to police.

"Mr. Evans admitted the offense to police," the criminal complaint states.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.