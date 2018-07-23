Police: Alcohol suspected factor in crash that hurt 2 in Bellevue

Alcohol is a suspected factor in a crash that hurt two people at Fairfield and Ward avenues in Bellevue overnight, police said. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)

Alcohol is the suspected factor in a head-on crash in Bellevue that sent two people to the hospital overnight, police said.

A vehicle ran left of center and hit an oncoming one head-on at Fairfield and Ward avenues about 12:30 a.m., according to Bellevue Police Lt. John McClain.

Two people inside one of the cars suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, he said.

The person in the other vehicle walked away and did not undergo medical treatment, according to police.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.