Jury expected to be seated Monday in re-sentencing trial of serial killer

Jury selection is expected to wrap up Monday in the re-sentencing trial of convicted serial murderer Anthony Kirkland.

Attorneys on both sides of the case plan to individually ask prospective jurors various questions after they spent the weekend reviewing questionnaires jurors filled out late last week. This process is called "Voir Dire."

The questionnaires provide insight into the makeup of the jury pool as attorneys consider who they want sitting in the jury box.

Many jurors will be dismissed due to scheduling conflicts, conflicts of interest or if their responses lead attorneys to believe they feel too strongly about certain themes of this case and could not be fair and impartial.

Once a jury is sat, they will be taken to view one of the murder scenes and then begin hearing evidence and testimony as they weigh whether Kirkland, 49, lives or dies.

Serial killer gets 2nd chance at life

He killed four women and girls between 2006 and 2009 and will receive life without parole or return to death row.

Kirkland already was convicted in a 2010 jury trial. Jurors recommended the death penalty, and the judge agreed.

Those convictions still stand.

But now, eight yeas later, he must be sentenced all over again.

Before his 2010 jury trial began, Kirkland pleaded guilty to killing two women: 45-year-old Mary Jo Newton and 25-year-old Kimya Rolison. He was sentenced to life in prison.

After the trial, Kirkland was convicted of murder in the death of 14-year-old Casonya Crawford in 2006 and the 2009 slaying of 13-year-old Esme Kenney.

Esme's brutal murder was the one that finally prompted authorities to tie all the killings to Kirkand.

He was arrested shortly after raping, killing and burning Esme. She bumped into him while jogging near the Winton Road reservoir.

The jury recommended the death penalty for Crawford and Kenney's deaths, and the judge concurred.

But last year, the Ohio State Supreme Court ordered a re-sentencing hearing.

They said prosecutors may have been prejudicial in their closing arguments of Esme and Casonya's killings.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters told jurors Kirkland deserved to die. It's wasn't enough that he was already sentenced to life in prison for the deaths of Rolison and Newton.

Esme and Casonya shouldn't be "freebies," he said.

Now, the man who sexually assaulted, strangled and then burned the bodies of three of his victims could get a lighter sentence.

He could be allowed to live out his days in prison without the possibility of parole.

FOX19 NOW will provide gavel-to-gavel coverage inside the courtroom throughout the trial. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.