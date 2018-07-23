Teen accused of groping girls, attempted abduction at Kroger

A 17-year-old male juvenile is in custody this morning on charges he groped three young girls and then tried to abduct one of them at the Kroger store in Whitewater Township, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

The teen was arrested on three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of attempted abduction, said Sgt. Kevin Koo.

He was on his way to the county's juvenile detention facility shortly after 4:30 a.m. Monday.

According to Koo, the teen is suspected of groping the girls and then trying to carry one of them at the Kroger store at U.S. 50 and State Route 128 about 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

The girl he allegedly tried to abduct managed to run away from him and alert her mother, Koo said.

The woman alerted Good Samaritans who chased after the teen into woods.

Someone also called 911.

FOX19 NOW has ordered a copy of the tape and will update this story as soon as it's released.

