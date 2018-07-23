Ohio congressman: Marijuana should be legal in all 50 states

A congressman from Ohio is calling for legalization of marijuana nationwide.

"I believe no person should be sentenced to a lifetime of hardship because of a marijuana arrest," U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan wrote on Facebook.

"It is morally wrong, economically nonsensical, and an unnecessary strain on our already strained law enforcement officials."

The northeast Ohio Democrat, who represents the state's 13th District, declared his stance in a piece on CNN.

Rep. Ryan explains that his views on recreational marijuana use changed after meeting with families affected by pot-related arrests.

The congressman argues that more Americans were arrested for marijuana possession 2017 than for other violent crimes, creating a stress on the law enforcement and legal systems.

Ryan is currently co-sponsor of the Marijuana Justice Act, which would remove the drug from the list of federally controlled substances.

