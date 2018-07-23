Ohio congressman: Marijuana should be legal in all 50 states

More than half of the 17 people killed when a tourist boat sank on a Branson lake were members of the same Indiana family, and they likely wouldn't have been on the ill-fated trip but for a ticket mix-up.Full Story >
More than half of the 17 people killed when a tourist boat sank on a Branson lake were members of the same Indiana family, and they likely wouldn't have been on the ill-fated trip but for a ticket mix-up.Full Story >
Whether you're a fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide or the LSU Tigers, there's no denying that the rivalry between the two runs deep.Full Story >
Whether you're a fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide or the LSU Tigers, there's no denying that the rivalry between the two runs deep.Full Story >
A South Carolina dentist has officially won the Drake-inspired "In My Feelings" challenge and the ladies of the internet are letting it be known that they must go to the dentist immediately.Full Story >
A South Carolina dentist has officially won the Drake-inspired "In My Feelings" challenge and the ladies of the internet are letting it be known that they must go to the dentist immediately.Full Story >