Ohio BMV uses LeBron James' Lakers photo to stop smiles

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A Bureau of Motor Vehicles office in the Cleveland area is using a photo of LeBron James in a Los Angeles Lakers jersey to stop people from smiling while having their picture taken.

Roni Zemelman shared the photo on Facebook that shows James' photo taped below the camera used for driver's license and identification pictures.

"At the Ohio DMV, where it's forbidden to smile for your license picture," Zemelman wrote on Facebook. "They enforce this rule by making you look at the Lebron on Lakers picture..."

Zemelman's photo has gone viral thanks to ESPN with over 1,700 shares and more then 8,900 likes.

