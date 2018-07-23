Probe: Ex-officer called black teen 'wild animal' in post

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Records released by a Kentucky police department show a former officer had been suspended for calling a black teen a "wild animal that needs to be put down."
WDRB-TV obtained documents from the Louisville Metro Police Department's internal investigation into Brian Smith. According to the documents, Chief Steven Conrad in January planned to fire Smith for three Facebook posts that "advocate violence against others" and "fostered mistrust of the police." But 10 days later, he said a 30-day suspension without pay would be sufficient. Police say Smith resigned in April.
Smith was investigated after a complaint that his Facebook page demonstrated "deep-seated bias against minority communities." Another post said someone should beat Madonna "half to death" with a microphone for studying the Quran.
