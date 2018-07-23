Cubs fan takes ball thrown to kid, gets flak on social media

CHICAGO (RNN) – In a brief clip, a Cubs fan was seen taking a ball a player had thrown to a child in front of him on Sunday. But some on social media came to the man's defense.
In the clip posted on Twitter by Cut4, during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, first base coach Will Venable tossed a ball to a young boy, who failed to catch it. It slipped under a seat to the man behind him, who snapped it up and handed it to a woman next to him.
When going to a baseball game, DON'T be this guy. pic.twitter.com/pAeiRN6Q2X— Cut4 (@Cut4) July 22, 2018
Social media lit into the man.
As a Chicagoan with a Cub fan husband, we are disgusted by this. Everyone knows it's proper Wrigley etiquette to give the ball to the kid, every time.— Lori Rose (@lorivmalinski) July 23, 2018
That Cubs fan was wearing the official sunglasses of bros that steal game balls meant for little kids.— Maggie Serota (@maggieserota) July 23, 2018
The Cubs came to the rescue by giving the boy a signed ball from Javy Baez.
A @javy23baez signed ball should take care of it. #EverybodyIn pic.twitter.com/4YzUlG8qfN— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 22, 2018
Sports talk radio host Dave Kaplan said the organization told him the man who took the ball had given the boy a game ball earlier.
I spoke with people from the Cubs. The man who grabbed the ball on the widely seen video had actually already helped the little boy get a ball earlier. The young man has a game used ball and a Javy Baez ball. All is well. Guy is A-OK so let it go people.— David Kaplan (@thekapman) July 23, 2018
Other people who claimed to be sitting nearby also said the man had earlier given a game ball to the kid nearby.
I was sitting the next to the boy and the same fan helped him snag a ball a few innings before this.— Jeff Rose, CFP® (@jjeffrose) July 23, 2018
He had already helped that kid get a ball. He gave two more away to kids also. He was a great guy. TV got this all wrong.— Chuck Mycoff (@cmycoff2) July 22, 2018
That account didn’t satisfy some observers.
So What?!!!! If the ball was intended for the little kid, it belongs to the kid. I’m tired of adults and their It Belongs to Me attitude.— Caribbean Sea (@CaribbeanSea4) July 23, 2018
*player gives a ball to a kid*— Dope (@K_Wolstenholme) July 23, 2018
*man decides kid doesn't need another one*
*man takes it and gives it someone else*
*"He did nothing wrong"*
Nah, still stole it from a child. Doesn't matter how many the kid has. He stole it.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.
Ride-sharing company Uber has suspended a driver who recorded hundreds of St. Louis-area riders without their permission and streamed the live video online.Full Story >
Ride-sharing company Uber has suspended a driver who recorded hundreds of St. Louis-area riders without their permission and streamed the live video online.Full Story >
In the clip posted on Twitter, during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, first base coach Will Venable tossed a ball to a young boy, who failed to catch it. It slipped under the boy's seat.Full Story >
In the clip posted on Twitter, during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, first base coach Will Venable tossed a ball to a young boy, who failed to catch it. It slipped under the boy's seat.Full Story >
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.Full Story >
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.Full Story >
British authorities looking into inappropriate use of data gathered by political consultant Cambridge Analytica from millions of Facebook users say some of the systems that accessed the material appear to be in...Full Story >
British authorities looking into inappropriate use of data gathered by political consultant Cambridge Analytica from millions of Facebook users say some of the systems that accessed the material appear to be in Russia or a group of former Soviet states.Full Story >
In the clip posted on Twitter, during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, first base coach Will Venable tossed a ball to a young boy, who failed to catch it. It slipped under the boy's seat.Full Story >
In the clip posted on Twitter, during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, first base coach Will Venable tossed a ball to a young boy, who failed to catch it. It slipped under the boy's seat.Full Story >