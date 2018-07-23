Police search for man suspected of selling heroin at homeless camp Downtown

Cincinnati police announced Monday they are searching for a man accused of selling heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine at a homeless camp Downtown.

William Dior Caldwell, 32, is wanted on four felony counts of drug trafficking, police said in a crime alert.

He is known to drive a silver Chevrolet Impala with an Ohio temporary plate of G397853.

He also drives a black Honda Accord with an Ohio plate of HLL1102.

Anyone with information about this crime or suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.

You also can submit an online tip at TIP411.com.

Callers may remain anonymous and may receive compensation for their information.

The homeless people were ordered to move by Wednesday from of the pop-up camp on Third and Plum Streetse, under the Fort Washington Way Bridge.

On Monday, Maslow's Army's president and co-founder, Sam Landis, announced the agency were contacted by a Cincinnati business leader who is donating trucks to move them sooner.

The plan is to move them Tuesday to a new,undisclosed location away from the business district, just east of the current location, Sam Landis said.

