Downtown homeless camp moving a day early to new location 'just east'

Cleanup is already underway at a homeless camp on Third Street Downtown Monday. (FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)

A homeless camp will be completely cleared out of its current location Downtown on Tuesday and moved to a new location "just east," according to the leader of a homeless advocacy group.

Sam Landis of Maslow's Army said the chief executive officer of Fern, Aaron Bludworth, is donating trucks from his Cincinnati company to help with the move.

Cleanup and packing are underway Monday, and a few people already have moved ahead of time, Landis said.

"We are going to leave this place better than the way they found it so the city just has to come in and power wash it,” he said.

Late last week, Acting City Manager Patrick Duhaney said he met with representatives of the camp and worked out a compromise. City officials have agreed to suspend a 72-hour vacate order based on a mutual understanding that those living in the camp leave by Wednesday.

A mobile health clinic has been providing on-site services, and the city provided a portable toilet and Dumpster.

“Since this happened, five to six people have gone into drug and alcohol treatment facilities, 16 people have signed up for permanent and affordable housing and an additional 16 people received certificates to move into housing," Landis said Monday.

Maslow’s Army has been working with the homeless at the camp to help make the move as seamless as possible.

“The inevitable is going to happen, so let’s just do it with dignity and respect," Landis said.

The camp is being relocated to an area just east of its current site, but Landis declined to say exactly where.

He said Duhaney approved the location.

"It's just east of the camp. It's away from the business district. I was told to keep it on the down-low, and I want to respect everyone in the camp," Landis said.

Local shelters also will have additional beds available so others living in tents along Third Street will have a safe, temporary housing option.

Crews from the city's Department of Public Services will begin cleaning the area around Third and Plum streets on the morning of July 25. There are plans to install a fence under the Third Street bypass.

"This agreement is humane, mindful of the myriad of issues surrounding this matter, and as beneficial as possible to all parties involved," Duhaney wrote in a memo to City Council and Mayor John Cranley.

"We understand that this is not a permanent solution, but it is a positive step in the right direction."

Follow up meetings are planned Monday at the homeless camp between Cincinnati police and city leaders as they discuss the next steps with those living in the camp, according to Duhany's memo.

