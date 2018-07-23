Woman captures own lightning strike on camera at country music f - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Woman captures own lightning strike on camera at country music festival

Kayla Byrne had her phone camera recording when lightning struck her tent. (Source: WISN/CNN) Kayla Byrne had her phone camera recording when lightning struck her tent. (Source: WISN/CNN)

TWIN LAKES, WI (WISN/CNN) - Kayla Byrne was taking cover under her tent the moment that a bolt of lightning hit.

The 22-year-old was at a country music festival near Kenosha, WI, when it began to storm. She had her phone camera recording when the lightning struck the tent.

"It felt like my heart was in my stomach and, I don't know, everything, all my energy was gone,” Byrne said.

After recovering, she and her friends found 22-year-old Brittney Prehn lying unconscious, bleeding from her ear.

"Her phone was completely shattered and she was just laying on her stomach completely unresponsive, but she did have a pulse,” Byrne said.

The lightning strike fried Prehn's the cell phone and her boot.

"I could tell that she was breathing, so that was good, but she was still unresponsive at the time,” Byrne said.

The two holes from where that lightning struck and exited the earth are the only sign that remains of the strike, which happened at the “Country Thunder” festival.

Byrne says she will not be camping out at the festival, now that she's seen the power one thunderstorm can have on a life.

She said she was praying for the best for Prehn.

"I hope she's doing okay, I'm sorry,” Byrne said, crying. ”It's just too close to home. I just hope she does okay, I'm praying for her family."

According to a family member, Prehn is currently in an intensive care unit in Chicago.

Prehn is from Woodstock, IL, about 20 miles southwest of Kenosha.

