NY Daily News slashes newsroom staffing in half

A 10-month-old was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center late Monday after falling from a second story window, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.Full Story >
Ramp and lane closures on the Brent Spence Bridge will bring traffic delays for the rest of the day on Monday, officials said.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
One person is dead in an apartment fire in Butler County, dispatchers said early Tuesday.Full Story >
A customer was shot while standing in line inside a Paddock Hills gas station early Tuesday, Cincinnati police said.Full Story >
When she's not spending time with her grandchildren, Terrie Hamrick is likely dressed as a zombie. The 68-year-old's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra in the television series.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is warning Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that he will face dire consequences for threatening the United States.Full Story >
David Spade says his family is coming together after the death of his sister-in-law Kate SpadeFull Story >
President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing a potential payment for an ex-Playboy model's account of having an affair with himFull Story >
"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con sessionFull Story >
A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take coverFull Story >
FBI Director Christopher Wray is dismissing Russia President Vladimir Putin's denial of election meddlingFull Story >
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done beforeFull Story >
President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's electionsFull Story >
President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election securityFull Story >
