Man creates app that identifies dog breeds with just a photo

WEST BLOOMFIELD, MI (WXYZ/CNN/RNN) – Technology can be a wonderful thing.

Sometimes it solves problems you didn’t even know you had, like how to identify the breed of a cute pup you spot at the animal shelter or on the street.

Elderied McKinney developed an app for that. It’s called Doggzam!

"Instead of Shazam, you can have Doggzam!” McKinney said. “They have Shazam where you can listen to music and see what type of music it is, but there is nothing on the market for dogs."

That is, until now.

Just snap a picture of a hound you want to ID and the app will do the rest. It identifies the breed by recognizing facial features and fur.

It was inspired by McKinney’s very curious 6-year-old daughter Makenzy, who was always asking her daddy, “What type of dog is that?”

The app is free but is only available for iPhones right now. Doggzam will be ready for Android devices in the fall.

