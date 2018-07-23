Golden 'heaven': Hundreds of Golden Retrievers gather for breed's 150th anniversary

Reports said there were more than 360 Goldens on hand in Tomich, a village in the Scottish Highlands. (Source: Josh Reynolds/AP Images for Old Mother Hubbard)

(RNN) – It was a gathering of Goldens, and it was glorious.

The Golden Retriever breed turned 150 years old last week, and to celebrate the occasion owners brought hundreds of them to Guisachan House in Scotland.

Legend has it that at the estate, Lord Tweedmouth began the first lines of the Golden breed, a mix of the now-extinct Tweed Water Spaniel and Wavy-Coated Retriever.

“It was a fantastic day, lovely to see all the Goldens playing and having fun together,” an attendee, Ashleigh Baird, told UK website LADbible. “We tried to pet and cuddle all 361 Goldens and it was heaven.”

The Golden Retriever Club of Scotland and the Friends of Guisachan organized the event.

The group’s official history says that in 1868, Lord Tweedmouth’s breeding of Nous, the Wavy-Coated Retriever, and Belle, the Tweed Water Spaniel, produced the first litter of Goldens: females Primose and Cowslip, and one male, Crocus.

According to their website, a similar gathering was held in 2013, with 222 Goldens in attendance at that time.

