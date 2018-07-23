17-year-old boy charged in attempted abduction, groping

CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities in Ohio say a 17-year-old boy accused of attempted abduction and groping at a Cincinnati-area grocery store has been arrested.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says a teenage boy groped an 11-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl inside the store in Whitewater Township around 10 p.m. Sunday. A sheriff's release alleges the suspect then walked away, groped a 10-year-old girl and grabbed her arm, attempting "to escort her." The release says the girl freed herself and told her mother what happened.
Authorities say the teenager was then spotted outside the store and apprehended when he tried to flee.
Sheriff's officials say the juvenile was arrested on three charges of gross sexual imposition and one charge of attempted abduction.
The Associated Press doesn't generally name juveniles charged with crimes.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
