Gay couple believe they were denied floral service for their wedding over sexuality

AVON, IN (WRTV/CNN) - A same-sex couple claims an Indiana florist denied them service.

But that won't prevent the men from getting hitched.

David Elliot said he ran into some trouble last week when he stopped into Avon Florist.

Elliot said he told the floral shop owner the date of the wedding and she agreed to help - but then changed her tune, when she learned two men were getting married.

"She said what do you need? I said 'I need two boutonnieres.’ She then said 'What does the bride need?' I said 'Well there is no bride,’” Elliot said. “And then she said 'Well then I'm going on vacation. And I can't help you.' I then said ‘OK,’ and I walked out."

Now, he's disappointed, but not mad.

"I took that to mean because of my relationship, she couldn't help me out,” he said.

Elliot added he doesn't feel compelled to post to social media often, but in this instance, he went right to his phone to let people know about his experience at that florist.

So far, his post has had a barrage of responses, with some supportive comments even coming in from overseas.

Attempts to reach the shop were unsuccessful. It was found closed earlier than its posted hours.

Eventually, an owner who identified himself as Greg Harris said said there would not be any statements.

Some small businesses in Indiana have made national headlines over the last three years for their refusal to serve members of the LGBT community, including bakeries and pizzerias.

Many business owners feel protected by Indiana's controversial Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which was later amended to clarify it is not to be used to discriminate against LGBT people.

"Everyone has their beliefs and you can believe whatever you want to believe, but if you're working for the public and in the public, you should be able to set those aside for the public and for your job,” Elliot said.

He’s still excited to marry his fiance.

Copyright 2018 WRTV via CNN. All rights reserved.

