Shooting leaves 16-year-old boy dead, 2 teens injured

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Police say a shooting in a northwest Ohio city has left a 16-year-boy dead and two other teens injured.

Toledo police say they found three juveniles injured when they responded to a report of shots fired late Sunday night.

Authorities say 16-year-old Lamitrias White was transported to a hospital where he died. Police say another 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy also were taken to a hospital. They are expected to recover from their injuries.

Authorities say they are still investigating to determine a motive. No arrests have been made.

Police say White's death was the 27th homicide in Toledo so far this year.

