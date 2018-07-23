Traffic Alert: Brent Spence Bridge closures expected to bring major traffic delays

Crews are in the process of repairing a damaged expansion joint on the Brent Spence Bridge. (OHGO)

Ramp and lane closures on the Brent Spence Bridge will bring traffic delays for the rest of the day on Monday, officials said.

The right two lanes of the I-71/I-75 northbound Brent Spence Bridge will be closed to repair a damaged expansion joint.

The entrance ramp from Covington to I-71/I-75 NB will also be closed.

Officials said the closures are anticipated to remain until Monday night.

Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes.

