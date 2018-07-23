Police: Dog shot when officers responded to domestic dispute call

According to police, officers shot a dog while they were responding to a domestic dispute call on Monday morning.

Springfield Township Police Officers responded to the 2000 block of Mistyhill Drive where they were told one of the occupants may have been stabbed during the dispute.

Police said officers made many attempts to make contact with the residents, but had no success. They forced entry into the home and were immediately confronted by an aggressive dog.

Officers shot the dog to prevent from being injured, police said.

The condition of the dog is not known at this time.

According to police, once inside officers located the residents, and discovered no one had been stabbed or injured.

Jermasio Bradford 32, was charged with one count of domestic violence, and one count of obstructing official business. Stephanie Bradford 34, was charged with one count of obstructing official business.

