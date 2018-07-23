Manhunt underway for suspect in CA knife attack on 2 sisters; 1 killed

Ramp and lane closures on the Brent Spence Bridge will bring traffic delays for the rest of the day on Monday, officials said.Full Story >
Three Boone County deputies were recognized for their bravery and heroic actions Monday.Full Story >
According to police, officers shot a dog while they were responding to a domestic dispute call on Monday morning.Full Story >
State officials are working to reassure visitors the Ohio State Fair will be safe a year after a catastrophic ride failure left an 18-year-old dead and seven others injured.Full Story >
