Manhunt underway for suspect in CA knife attack on 2 sisters; 1 killed

(RNN) – Authorities in the San Francisco Bay Area are searching for a man suspected of killing an 18-year-old girl and injuring her sister in a stabbing attack at a train station.

Nia Wilson, 18, was murdered at a BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit) station in Oakland on Sunday night, and her 21-year-old sister, Tashiya, is in the hospital.

The BART Police Department announced on Monday afternoon they were looking for John Crowell, a 27-year-old white man.

Police believe Crowell followed the sisters off the train and attacked them on the platform. A witness who spoke to the San Francisco Chronicle said he saw one of them bleeding from the neck.

Authorities said Crowell indicated his guilt by changing clothes after the attack, which was caught on surveillance footage.

#NiaWilson



Her name needs to be the #1 trending topic in the country & a national manhunt needs to be underway for her killer. She was a kid.



The 25-30 y/o white man who murdered her & critically injured her sister walked up to them both & began slashing them w/ a knife. pic.twitter.com/3vZRVqnnbt — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) July 23, 2018

Murder suspect identified in MacArthur stabbing. John Cowell is considered dangerous. Please call 911 if spotted. RIP Nia Wilson. We will bring this suspect to justice. Our thoughts are with the family and friends. Details: https://t.co/DEkTJvJnNe pic.twitter.com/igZU2bdel7 — SFBART (@SFBART) July 23, 2018

The girls’ father, Ansar Mohammed, told KTVU, “I want justice for my daughter.”

“I get here, I see all the police and ambulance and I run up the platform and I see my youngest daughter laying up there under a tarp, dead,” he said. “I work at Highland Hospital, I see this every single day, but I never imagined myself going through nothing like this. That’s my baby girl laying up there.”

A cousin, Ebony Monroe, told the Chronicle that Wilson was a “beautiful, sweet person” who “didn’t deserve this.”

Police have not yet attributed a motive to the attack.

