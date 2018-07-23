Manhunt underway for suspect in CA knife attack on 2 sisters; 1 - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Manhunt underway for suspect in CA knife attack on 2 sisters; 1 killed

Police have identified the suspect as 27-year-old John Crowell. (Source: BART Police Department) Police have identified the suspect as 27-year-old John Crowell. (Source: BART Police Department)

(RNN) – Authorities in the San Francisco Bay Area are searching for a man suspected of killing an 18-year-old girl and injuring her sister in a stabbing attack at a train station.

Nia Wilson, 18, was murdered at a BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit) station in Oakland on Sunday night, and her 21-year-old sister, Tashiya, is in the hospital.

The BART Police Department announced on Monday afternoon they were looking for John Crowell, a 27-year-old white man.

Police believe Crowell followed the sisters off the train and attacked them on the platform. A witness who spoke to the San Francisco Chronicle said he saw one of them bleeding from the neck.

Authorities said Crowell indicated his guilt by changing clothes after the attack, which was caught on surveillance footage.

The girls’ father, Ansar Mohammed, told KTVU, “I want justice for my daughter.”

“I get here, I see all the police and ambulance and I run up the platform and I see my youngest daughter laying up there under a tarp, dead,” he said. “I work at Highland Hospital, I see this every single day, but I never imagined myself going through nothing like this. That’s my baby girl laying up there.”

A cousin, Ebony Monroe, told the Chronicle that Wilson was a “beautiful, sweet person” who “didn’t deserve this.”

Police have not yet attributed a motive to the attack. 

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly