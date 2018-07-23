Suspect in CA knife attack on 2 sisters captured; 1 killed

Three Boone County deputies were recognized for their bravery and heroic actions Monday.Full Story >
Three Boone County deputies were recognized for their bravery and heroic actions Monday.Full Story >
A 14-year-old who was hit by a car last week is now fighting for her life while the community rallies behind her.Full Story >
A 14-year-old who was hit by a car last week is now fighting for her life while the community rallies behind her.Full Story >
A homeless camp will be completely cleared out of its current location Downtown on Tuesday and moved to a new location "just east," according to the leader of a homeless advocacy group.Full Story >
A homeless camp will be completely cleared out of its current location Downtown on Tuesday and moved to a new location "just east," according to the leader of a homeless advocacy group.Full Story >
Ramp and lane closures on the Brent Spence Bridge will bring traffic delays for the rest of the day on Monday, officials said.Full Story >
Ramp and lane closures on the Brent Spence Bridge will bring traffic delays for the rest of the day on Monday, officials said.Full Story >
A 17-year-old will face a judge Tuesday morning after police say he groped three young girls at a Cleves Kroger.Full Story >
A 17-year-old will face a judge Tuesday morning after police say he groped three young girls at a Cleves Kroger.Full Story >