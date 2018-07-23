WATCH: Boone County deputies honored for heroic actions during car fire rescue

Three Boone County deputies were recognized for their heroic actions during a car fire July 4 (Boone County Sheriff's Office)

*Warning: The above video may contain graphic language and images that some may find disturbing.*

Three Boone County deputies were recognized for their bravery and heroic actions Monday.

The three deputies were part of a daring and dangerous rescue attempt on July 4.

Sheriff Michael A. Helmig recognized Sergeant Jared DeMoisey, Deputy Nick England, and Deputies Richard Pauls for their actions. Deputies England and Pauls received the Sheriff's Citation for Bravery Medal and Sergeant DeMoisey received the Deputy's Medal.

In police body camera footage released Tuesday, deputies can be seen running toward car fully engulfed in flames on northbound Interstate 75 at mile marker 168.

The crash trapped Davis Harris, Jr., 51, of Reynoldsburgh, Ohio around 9:20 p.m. as deputies with Boone and Kenton counties worked simultaneously and frantically to extinguish the flames, Those flames had already reached Harris by the time officers arrived on the scene.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office says officers on the scene worked non-stop to rescue Harris, who can be heard screaming for help throughout the video, while flames persisted and detonations came from the wreckage.

In the body camera footage, an officer can be seen sprinting toward the fiery crash with a fire extinguisher. By-standers can be seen close to the burning vehicle as the officer runs up to help. Officers can be heard yelling, begging for more fire extinguishers as they tried to keep flames off of Harris. Calls for Harris to try to help them by pulling on his legs, which were trapped by the wreckage, can also be heard in the video, as well as the booms from the detonations. Panic can also be heard in officers' voices as they yell instructions and continue to try to open the driver's side door, which was stuck.

Firefighters arrived on the scene around 5 minutes into the video as officers asked what they could do to help them. Crews put the fire out and Harris was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The sheriff's office says England, a seven-year veteran, and Pauls, an eight-month deputy in Field Training Officer, never left Harris' side while trying to extract him from the vehicle.

DeMoisey, a twenty-five-year veteran, flagged left lane traffic to move past the wreck-site to allow fire crews to arrive at the scene more quickly, the sheriff's office says. They say DeMoisey acted immediately when he realized officers on the scene would soon run out of fire extinguishers and knew the fire department would be blocked by traffic.

Sadly, Boone County officials say Harris succumbed to his multiple injuries the following day.

