Woman hopes to reunite ring with US Marine

The Marine Corps ring was found on the beach in Siesta Key, FL. (Source: Facebook/Suzanne Rogers)

(RNN) – Suzanne Rogers’ Florida vacation has turned into a mission - one she could use some help from the U.S. Marine Corps on.

While visiting Siesta Key, FL, from Georgia on Sunday, she found a U.S. Marine Corps ring on the beach. She’d like to get back to its owner.

“I’m hoping to find the owner before we leave this week! Please share! If this is your ring, please message me!” Rodgers posted on Facebook. “Please help me find the owner!!”

An inscription inside the ring reads: “PTL 1041 6/30/2017,” which ties it to platoon 1041 and a boot camp graduation date of June 30, 2017, according to several responses to a post Rogers made on Twitter.

Here is further information from my friend! pic.twitter.com/hpQC4O7Ly8 — Amir's Big Catch (@amirsbigcatch) July 23, 2018

Rodger’s said she can be contacted through Facebook or via email: Rogers-suzanne@att.net.

Siesta Key, where Rogers found the ring, is a barrier island in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Sarasota.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.