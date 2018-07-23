Kentucky secretary of state expecting baby boy in December

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's secretary of state says she is expecting a baby boy in December.

Alison Lundergan Grimes made the announcement Monday with her husband on her personal Twitter account . Grimes shared that the couple have had difficulty having a child. She said she holds in her heart people who are affected by infertility.

Earlier this month, state Treasurer Allison Ball became the state's first constitutional officer to give birth while in office. Her son, Levi Adrian Swan, was born July 3.

Grimes is a Democrat who is finishing up her second term in office. She gained national attention in 2014 during her unsuccessful campaign to defeat Republican U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell.

Grimes is prohibited by term limits from seeking re-election in 2019. But she is a potential candidate for governor.

