Panel reviews Bevin appeal of higher tax value for his home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Round two of Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's dispute over the tax value of his home has gone before an appeals board.

The Jefferson County Board of Assessment Appeals heard comments Monday from attorneys and real estate appraisers.

The board will reconvene Friday for more testimony in the case.

Bevin is appealing the $2.9 million value placed on his suburban Louisville home and surrounding 10 acres by the Jefferson County property valuation administrator's office.

The value set by an outside appraiser for the PVA is more than $1.5 million higher than Bevin's own appraiser said the property is worth.

Bevin attorney Mark Sommer criticized the higher assessment as "arbitrary" and "grossly overinflated."

Otto Spence is the appraiser retained by the PVA. He said he was told to assess the property's market value "excluding" any political influences.

