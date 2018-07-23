'Trump Chicken' balloon, dressed in prison garb, spotted circlin - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

'Trump Chicken' balloon, dressed in prison garb, spotted circling Alcatraz

The 33-foot blimp made an appearance in the San Francisco Bay on Sunday. (Source: KGO via CNN) The 33-foot blimp made an appearance in the San Francisco Bay on Sunday. (Source: KGO via CNN)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO/CNN) – The "Trump Baby" balloon caused quite a stir in England earlier this month. Now, the "Trump Chicken" is making waves on the West Coast.

The 33-foot blimp showed up in the San Francisco Bay on Sunday.

It was made to look like a prisoner, riding a boat that made loops around Alcatraz.

The anti-Trump activists who put up the display called it "The Big Coop."

The blimp made its debut at the San Francisco Tax March in April last year. Since then, it's been popping up at rallies across the country.

Copyright 2018 KGO via CNN. All rights reserved.

