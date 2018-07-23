Chick-fil-A will start offering cook-at-home meals at some locations soon

Chick-fil-A will begin testing cook-at-home meals out of 150 Atlanta-based locations. (Source: Chick-fil-A via CNN)

(CNN) – One fast food restaurant is expanding its menu – but you'll have to do the actual cooking.

Chick-fil-A announced Monday that it will become the first quick service restaurant to offer full meal kits.

The cook-at-home program will provide fresh, pre-measured ingredients to customers so they can make their own meals in about 30 minutes at home.

The Georgia-based company will test out the program from the end of August to mid-November at 150 restaurants in the Atlanta area.

In Monday's announcement, Chick-fil-A said "customer feedback on the test will help the restaurant company decide whether to roll out the concept nationwide."

There will be five meal options offered during the test, including chicken parmesan, chicken enchiladas, Dijon chicken, pan-roasted chicken and chicken flatbread.

Each option will serve two people for just under $16. The meal kits can be picked up at the front counter or at the drive-thru.

