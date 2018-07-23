Pepperidge Farm recalls Goldfish crackers due to salmonella contamination

The company encourages anyone with questions to call customer service at 800-679-1791. (Source: Jordan Smith/Raycom Media)

(RNN) - Pepperidge Farm is recalling four varieties of its Goldfish crackers after learning of a possible salmonella contamination.

Their whey powder provider notified them about the contamination.

“Pepperidge Farm initiated an investigation and, out of an abundance of caution, is voluntarily recalling four varieties of Goldfish crackers," the company said in a press release.

The contamination impacts four varieties of crackers:

Flavor Blasted® Xtra Cheddar

Flavor Blasted® Sour Cream & Onion

Goldfish® Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar

Goldfish® Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

The product has been distributed across the United States, but no illnesses have been reported.

The company encourages anyone with questions to call customer service at 800-679-1791.

For packaging information, please read this chart:

