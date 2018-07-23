'Recovering addict' surprises EMTs by paying for meal

A group of first responders in New Jersey recently got a memorable thank you from someone they'd helped. (Source: News 12 New Jersey/CNN)

TOMS RIVER, NJ (NEWS 12 NEW JERSEY/CNN) - EMTs have to be ready for anything, but even they were surprised by a customer at an IHOP in Toms River, NJ.

"I was pretty much at a loss for words. I didn't know what to say or how to act on it," EMT Robert Tully said.

Six members of the Toms River rescue squad were having breakfast Friday after their shift when a restaurant employee walked over to them.

He told them another customer had paid their $77 bill and wrote this note on the back of the receipt that said, "Thank you for all you do. Have a great day."

It was signed by "recovering addict."

"Addiction is one of the nastiest diseases to watch anyone go through, and everyone is so proud that you are taking steps to recover," rescue squad member Keri Murphy said.

The rescue squad members say they've responded to all too many overdoses and other medical problems caused by addiction.

The first aid squad is made up of volunteers. They give of their time to help others.

The customer insisted on remaining anonymous. The crew believes it is a woman and they want her to know her gesture of kindness will never be forgotten.

"When people thank us like this, it just feels amazing," EMT Laurence Rosenberg said.

