Family searches for answers after Army vet with PTSD vanishes

A Greenfield Army veteran has been missing for nearly three months.

Now, his family is desperate for answers and hopes to bring him home.

The family tells us Harold Willis, who goes by the name Henry, lives in Greenfield but works in Hillsboro.

He never made it home May 3.

Melissa Willis just gave birth to her daughter Journey 10 days ago, but there wasn't much of a celebration because her husband and Journey's father and remains missing.

"He would have definitely been there," she said. "He never missed a birthday, never missed a holiday, He was always there. Always provided. He was a really good man."

Her husband of 18 years never would have missed the birth of their child.

Now, each day that he is gone breaks her heart a little bit more.

His oldest daughter, Isabella Willis, said he was last seen leaving his construction job in Hillsboro.

"He said he was coming home from a friend's house and e never made it home that night and he never picked up his check," she said.

Since his absence, the family lost their home and Isabella now has to work to help support her mother and other four children.

Henry's younger children still don't understand that they father is gone.

"My 5-year-old always asks when is dad coming home from work," Melissa Willis said.

Henry was last seen wearing jeans and a T-shirt.

He took off in a white Jeep with Ohio license plate GSX 6313.

Police say the Jeep has not been spotted.

Melissa Willis said her 40-year-old husband suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) that has worsened over the years.

Still, she said, he would never abandon his family.

"It's still out of his character. He always dealt with his PTSD the best way he could and still supported his family and loved his family."

The family is asking the public to be on the lookout to help bring her husband home.

Two weeks after he was reported missing, police said they received a tip he was spotted by a friend.

He has not been seen since.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenfield Police Department 937-981-4466.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.