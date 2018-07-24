State reports 1st human West Nile virus case for 2018

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The state has reported Ohio's first human West Nile virus case this year.
Ohio's Department of Health said Monday that a 71-year-old Lake County man had to be hospitalized.
Most people receive the virus through bites from infected mosquitoes. Diseases transmitted by mosquitoes in Ohio most often occur from May through October.
Health officials say 20 Ohio counties have reported West Nile virus activity in mosquitoes tested in a statewide surveillance. There were 34 human West Nile virus cases, including five deaths, reported In Ohio last year.
Sietske de Fijter (SEETS'-kah deh FEYT'-er), state epidemiologist and chief of the department's Bureau of Infectious Diseases says West Nile virus activity in mosquitoes is the highest Ohio has seen this early in the season since 2012, when 122 human cases were reported.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
